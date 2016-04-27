Lukashevich: Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group may submit a report in Vienna on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh

Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Russia considers possible the continuation of military contacts between Baku and Yerevan, talks about the high-level meeting are not available."

Report informs referring to the Russian TASS, Russia's Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich said.

"So far I have not heard about such a meeting preparation, considering that there was a surge of tension in the conflict zone. It is thrown strongly the process of direct dialogue between the sides. However, with the mediation of Russia, managed to stop the confrontation. Rather, it would be a continuation of contacts between the military "- he said.

Lukashevich also said that the OSCE Minsk group can come up with a report on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh: "On April 20, the co-chairs have met with the Chairperson-in-office, reported on the situation, they were in the region on April 6-9. They may submit a further report in Vienna on situation in Nagorno-Karabakh."