    Lukashenko: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be solved without foreign interference

    President of Belarus: Conflict must be settled without influence of any other states, groups, round tables
    Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Conflicts in the post-Soviet are, including the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, must be resolved without foreign participation.

    Report informs, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated at a meeting with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

    "We'd like to resolve the problems that we have, ourselves. At the table in Minsk, Moscow, Yerevan, in other cities of the CSTO countries, without influence of any other states, groups, round tables. Moreover, we can solve these problems in Karabakh, Transnistria and Ukraine. These are our problems. We must solve them without foreign politburo and interference", the President of Belarus stressed. 

