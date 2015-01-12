 Top
    ​London to host forum - Karabakh: Vision For the Future

    The event is scheduled for February 20

    Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ London is to host forum - Karabakh: Vision For the Future. Report informs citing the site of the forum, the first London Forum will be held by Azerbaijan – UK Alumni Association in partnership with Youth Foundation under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The Forum is intended to provide a platform for communication, collaboration and networking among Azerbaijani and international students across disciplines; provide a platform for scholars and students of Azerbaijan to share their research and receive feedback from peers; to encourage further research on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and associated themes.

    The event will be attended by Azerbaijani and foreign students and graduates of British universities.

