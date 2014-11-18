Lithuanian MP: Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 November. REPORT.AZ/ Head of the Lithuania-Azerbaijan Inter-Parliamentary Group Juras Pozhela made a statement about the pro-Armenian outgiving of his colleagues on the Seim Dalia Kuodite.

Report informs, in a statement J .Pozhela says that personal opinion of D.Kuodite does not reflect the position of Lithuania's foreign policy.

"Such an assessment is a very one-sided and does not contribute to a peaceful settlement of the conflict", said J.Pozhela.

In a statement, the head of the Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group said that Nagorno-Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan.

"By adopting a number of resolutions, the international community has repeatedly called to withdraw its troops from the area. Lithuania also supports this position. Certain statements of D.Kuodite and her recent visit to disputed Nagorno Karabakh region without the necessary permission of the Council of the Seim, is contrary to international law - is detrimental to the peaceful settlement of the conflict and the bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Lithuania".

J. Pozhela also deplored such statements of his colleagues, which, in his opinion, are not conducive to a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict.

The pro-Armenian deputy of the Lithuanian Seimas D.Kuodite in a statement called the actions of the Azerbaijani army, shot down the intruder in the Azerbaijani airspace Armenian combat helicopter Mi-24, a provocation.