​Lithuanian FM seriously concerned about the security situation in the South Caucasus

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Antanas Linkevičius spoke about delaying settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Mr. Linkevičius stated that Lithuania is seriously concerned about security in the region in an interview to the Armenian Mediamax agency.

We expect responsible activities from all sides. Statements are not enough, they must be supported by actions, says the Foreign Minister of Lithuania.