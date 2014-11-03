Lidington: The presence of the Karabakh conflict harms the stability of region and Europe

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ Unresolved Nagorno-Karabakh conflict harms the stability of the region as well as Europe. Report informs referring to the Armenian media, it was declared by UK Minister of State for Europe David Lidington at a joint press conference with Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian in Yerevan.

"The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict remains a source of concern for the United Kingdom", said Lidington.

According to him, the United Kingdom attaches great importance to the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries on the search of way for a political solution of the Karabakh conflict.

"The international community must redouble assistance to Co-chairs of OSCE Minsk Group, to stop the human tragedy of the conflict, which has lasted for a very long time. We want to see a progress in the actions of intermediaries," said the Minister.