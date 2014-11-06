​Lidington: The political circumstances of Scotland and Nagorno-Karabakh differ

Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ "I don't think that Nagorno-Karabakh got the same history as Scotland. I think that solution of Nagorno-Karabakh should be appropriate for that territory, for Azerbaijan and Armenia. There is different set of political circumstances," the UK Minister for Europe David Lidington made this statement to Report, commenting on the recent referendum on independence in Scotland and the statements of Armenians that the same thing could be applied to Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the Minister, Scotland existed as an independent kingdom from England for hundred years. "In 1603 king of Scotland became king of England and crowns were united and in the early 18-th centuries two parliaments merged. Even as a part of United Kingdom, Scotland had considerable autonomy, it had its own legal system and the way they doing things. Several years ago the Scottish parliament was elected with the majority of Scottish nationalist party who wanted an independence referendum and prime minister Cameron said, OK, we will follow that mandate but we will campaign hard. I am very pleased by the decision to stay as a part of UK. "

A referendum on Scottish independence were held on September 18, 2014. The majority of people voted against secession from Britain.