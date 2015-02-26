Leyla Aliyeva urges everyone to join "Justice for Khojaly" - VIDEO

Baku. 26 February. REPORT.AZ/ On the initiative of Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, a new collection was published in the framework of "Justice for Khojaly" international campaign. Report was told by the press service of the Foundation, Report informs.

The international community are informed about the truth on a crime that happened in the night of February 25 to 26, 1992, in the collection "Justice for Khojaly" prepared in connection with the 23th anniversary of the Khojaly tragedy.

The collection also includes documentary film expressing video materials on the Khojaly genocide.

The International Awareness Campaign is initiated on 8 May 2008 by Mrs. Leyla Aliyeva, General Coordinator of Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation under the motto of “Justice for Khojaly, Freedom for Karabakh”

The Campaign is aimed at raising international civil awareness through demonstration of creative photos and images of suffered people in the Karabakh conflict and Khojaly Massacre in particular and reaching out globally via Media, Internet and Live events. Photos demonstrating human opposition to massacres and cleansing based on all forms of racial, ethnic or religious discrimination, solidarity with the innocent victims and suffering children of the Khojaly massacre; global call on removing the root cause of the conflict – ending the aggression by the Armenia in the Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The Campaign is also aimed at raising awareness on grave situation of oppressed people (due to total ethnic cleansing only Armenians remain at these territories) under the military regime of occupation forces in Nagorno Karabakh and on necessity for promotion of liberation of this ancient cradle of civilization.

Initiator of the campaign Leyla Aliyeva urges everyone to join "Justice for Khojaly":

“At the beginning of the 1990s Azerbaijan faced military aggression from its neighbor Armenia, which even now continues to occupy 20% of the Azerbaijani territories. The war that followed this aggression took 30 thousand lives, nearly one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, while thousands of people disappeared without a trace. In the course of this Armenian aggression, the most serious international crimes were committed against Azerbaijan and its population; a small Azerbaijani town of Khojaly became the victim of the most terrifying and shocking crimes of this conflict.”, she states.

"The Khojaly Genocide exposed the perpetrator’s brutality. It also revealed the bravery and heroism of the people of Khojaly who risked their lives to save friends and neighbors from the massacre. We must summon the same courage to bring the perpetrators to justice, to ensure that such mass atrocities and genocides never happen again.

It is wrong that even though more than two decades have elapsed, no one has yet been convicted for the ferocious crimes committed in Khojaly. Impunity for the acts committed remains a major stumbling block for maintaining justice and achieving peace in the region.

Fortunately, in recent years a number of foreign nations have spoken up and supported our campaign to gain international recognition of the Khojaly Genocide. Legislative bodies in numerous countries have officially recognized the Khojaly Genocide. This support encourages us to continue our path of campaigning for the truth and relieving our sorrow. It also gives us hope that justice will be established and the perpetrators will be held accountable for their actions. We are thankful for this global support and hope that once people hear about the tragedy more nations will join our campaign for justice.

I ask you to join our campaign, to spread the truth about this tragedy in your own country so that together we can ensure that these acts never happen again!

I believe that with your support justice for the Khojaly will be restored!"