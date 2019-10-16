Leyla Abdullayeva: Co-chairs act in accordance with the mandate

"The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group carry out their mediation activities to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the existing mandate," Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Leyla Abdullayeva said commenting on the issue that the route of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs visiting the region runs from Yerevan to Karabakh and only then to Baku.

"As you know, the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group carry out their mediation to resolve the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of the existing mandate, which was also approved by the Azerbaijani side. The current visit of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs is their next trip within the framework of this mandate. We would like to note that the co-chairs, on their visits, traditionally maintain contacts with both the Armenian and the Azerbaijani communities of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan. Such trips have been made repeatedly in the past and are considered by us as the activities within the framework of efforts to resolve the conflict on the basis of the norms and principles of international law and in the framework of respect for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan," Abdullayeva noted.