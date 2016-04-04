​Lebedev: Escalation of situation in Nagorno-Karabakh caused deep grieving and great concern in all CIS countries

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Escalation of the situation and the violent clashes in Nagorno-Karabakh region caused deep grieving and great concern in all CIS countries." Report informs citing the foreign media, the official website of the CIS Executive Committee, it was stated by CIS Executive Committee Chairman Sergey Lebedev.

"The presidents and foreign ministers of a number of CIS member states have addressed Azerbaijani and Armenian counterparts urging them to take immediate steps to cease hostilities and resume search for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Young Azerbaijanis and Armenians are dying, thousands of people suffering, clashes cause enormous damage to both sides, atmosphere of enmity and hatred forms, all this significantly undermines the basis for restoring peace.

We all in the Commonwealth of Independent States, friends and partners of Azerbaijan and Armenia, sincerely hope that both sides have will and prudence to stop bloodshed and find a way to an early resumption of peace talks for the benefit of peoples of both countries", Lebedev said.