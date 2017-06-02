Leadership of Azerbaijani Defence Ministry visits frontline

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ According to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited military units located in the frontline zone.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Defence (MoD).

The leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the monument raised in Horadiz, Fizuli region, to honor of servicemen who died in the battles for Leletepe in April last year, and laid flowers to it.

Having met with the military personnel carrying out combat duty in the trenches located in the frontline, Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has observed the enemy positions and got acquainted with the situation on the defense line.

After the opening of a new bath and laundry, boiler room complex and food warehouse, the ministry's leadership inspected the level of combat readiness and moral and psychological state of servicemen and got acquainted with their social and living conditions.

After the meeting with the military personnel, a joint dinner was organized.