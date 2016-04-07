Lavrov: We are perhaps more than anyone else interested in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ " We are perhaps more than anyone else interested in resolving the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. The conflict affects not only the countries involved, but also the region, as it has great transit importance." Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at the press conference in Baku.

Russian Foreign Minister stressed the importance of measures to prevent the escalation of the contact line of troops. He added that the principles of the agreement are on the table: "In fact, we are very close to it. My meeting tomorrow with Edward Nalbandyan will also be devoted to this issue."