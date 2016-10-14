Lavrov: Turkey can play positive role in Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 14 October. REPORT.AZ/ Progress in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be a key moment for the normalization of Turkish-Armenian relations.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"If Armenia and Turkey get back to the implementation of their agreements without reference to the Karabakh conflict, we will only be glad. But our feeling is that progress in the Karabakh settlement will be crucial for seeing Armenian-Turkish relations normalized," Lavrov said.

According to the minister, Turkey can play a positive role in Nagorno-Karabakhh settlement.