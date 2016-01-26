Lavrov: Russia making efforts to resolve Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ " There is no any deal by Lavrov or anyone else there.There are a number of documents that were prepared by OSCE Minsk Group at different stages of the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. "

Report informs, it was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a press conference.

According to him there are different versions of the proposals of OSCE Minsk Group to resolve the conflict: "These papers were deposited and stored in the safe of OSCE. These papers can be called documents.Given that none of these documents did not lead to a practical solution of all components of the Nagorno-Karabakh situation, Russian side made an effort to find solutions on issues that are not yet subject to the consent of the parties. That helped to progress here and there. "