Lavrov: Russia continues to participate in OSCE mechanisms of Conflict Resolution

Baku. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia intends to continue to participate in the mechanisms of the OSCE to resolve the frozen conflicts within the organization.

Report informs it was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a joint press conference with Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic, commenting on the upcoming chairmanship of Serbia in OSCE.

'We have confirmed our willingness to participate in other mechanisms of OSCE under the chairmanship of Serbia in this organization', - Lavrov said.

Among these mechanisms, he noted the activities of the OSCE Minsk Group on settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, 5 + 2 Group on Transnistria settlement, as well as the mechanism of the Geneva discussions on security in the South Caucasus.

Russian Foreign Minister also stressed the role of the OSCE in resolving the Ukrainian crisis.