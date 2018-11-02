Lavrov: Russia welcomes OSCE efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/93a9b88f16259ed34f16ee48038fd3bb/a8215a73-7b79-4083-9fec-0c399f178ec4_292.jpg

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia commends the OSCE efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

Report informs that Lavrov spoke at a briefing following a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

"We appreciated the organization’s efforts in the Transnistrian, Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the Geneva discussions on stability in the South Caucasus, as well as the OSCE activities in the Balkans.

"We discussed in detail the prospects for a political settlement in the east of Ukraine based on the lack of alternative to the "Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements", said Lavrov.