Lavrov: Russia welcomes OSCE efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia commends the OSCE efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.
Report informs that Lavrov spoke at a briefing following a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.
"We appreciated the organization’s efforts in the Transnistrian, Nagorno-Karabakh settlement, the Geneva discussions on stability in the South Caucasus, as well as the OSCE activities in the Balkans.
"We discussed in detail the prospects for a political settlement in the east of Ukraine based on the lack of alternative to the "Package of Measures for the Implementation of the Minsk Agreements", said Lavrov.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author