Lavrov: Russia, US and France continue to work on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, US and France continue to work on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement. Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a joint press conference with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, commenting on unfulfilled UN resolutions on Karabakh.

"Those resolutions were adopted during the period of hostilities. They helped to stop this bloody situation and took it to the framework of political dialogue”, - Lavrov said.

He recalled that then OSCE Minsk Group was established: "We are working to realize the tasks before all of us. For this to happen, a consensus is needed between the parties to the conflict. As soon as we move in this direction I am sure that the settlement will not be far off", - the Russian Foreign Minister said.