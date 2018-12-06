Lavrov: Russia supports OSCE's efforts in Karabakh settlement

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/93a9b88f16259ed34f16ee48038fd3bb/a8215a73-7b79-4083-9fec-0c399f178ec4_292.jpg

Baku. 6 December. REPORT.AZ / “We support the OSCE efforts to resolve the Transnistrian and Nagorno - Karabakh conflicts”, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Report informs that he spoke at the annual meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OSCE in Milan.

He also urged the OSCE countries for mutually respectful dialogue and cooperation on the basis of the principles reflected in the Helsinki final act.