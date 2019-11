Russia supports the activities of the OSCE in the search for a solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said following the talks with the OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger in Moscow.

“We support the activities of OSCE in the Transnistrian settlement, in the search for agreements on Nagorno-Karabakh, and note the important role in the Geneva discussions on stability in the South Caucasus," Lavrov said.