Lavrov: Resolution of Karabakh crisis is hardly possible unless internal political processes in Armenia are completed

Baku. 2 November. REPORT.AZ/ The search for ways out of the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis is hardly possible unless the internal political processes in Armenia are completed, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

Report informs that Lavrov spoke at a briefing following a meeting with OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger.

"Russia is one of the three countries of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs. It is in this format that quite intensive efforts have been made in recent years to find ways to unblock Nagorno-Karabakh conflict," Lavrov said.

According to him, the agreement reached between Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe was that contacts should be continued, the foreign ministers will meet, and Armenia and Azerbaijan are ready to cooperate with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

"We welcome such an agreement, although we understand that it is hardly possible to seriously consider specific options for resolving this crisis and ensuring a full-fledged settlement of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict unless the internal political processes in Armenia, intense ones that we are witnessing now are completed," the Russian minister said.

He recalled that Armenia is preparing for extraordinary parliamentary elections to be held in December.