Lavrov: Karabakh problem is compicated and its solution needs time

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia presented to the Armenian side the results of talks held in Baku on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement.

Report informs, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov told a press conference in Yerevan. He said Russia as the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group along with other co-chair countries intends to continue to assist in creating the conditions that may resolve this conflict.

“I think that is useful that both presidents spoke positively about their contact in Geneve and it is very important that this positive development to help move forward” said Lavrov. He added that OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs work on this.

Head of Russian MFA added that at this point there is no need to express particular optimism, as problem of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is complicated and its solution needs time.

On November 20, Lavrov has visited Baku where he met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov.