Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement should base on previously agreed principles

https://report.az/storage/news/269249821832f904027929a6a8f74986/11917109-f4b6-404a-8556-05d56fae0d95_292.jpg
Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The format of the OSCE Minsk Group has a full consistency with respect to the continuation of efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of previously agreed principles.
Report informs referring to website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Hamburg.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author