    Lavrov: Karabakh conflict settlement should base on previously agreed principles

    ‘Format of the OSCE Minsk Group has a full consistency with respect to continuation of efforts to resolve Karabakh conflict’

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ The format of the OSCE Minsk Group has a full consistency with respect to the continuation of efforts to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict on the basis of previously agreed principles.

    Report informs referring to website of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Hamburg.

