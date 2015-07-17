Lavrov: It is time to intensify negotiations on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement

Baku. 17 July. REPORT.AZ/ It is time to intensify the negotiations on the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

Report informs, it was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

According to the Russian minister, considering the overall attitude and aiming at result, "we can ensure this progress".

E. Mammadyarov said that the completion of the lengthy negotiations on the settlement of Iran's nuclear program gives hope that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can be resolved. "A breakthrough is expected in the settlement of the conflict in the near future," the head of the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said.