Lavrov informed Zarif on meeting in Vienna on Karabakh settlement

Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna.

Report informs, during the meeting the head of the Russian diplomacy has informed the Iranian counterpart of yesterday's meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in Vienna with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.

Ministers also discussed other global issues, in particular the Syrian conflict.