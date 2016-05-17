 Top
    Lavrov informed Zarif on meeting in Vienna on Karabakh settlement

    Russian and Iranian foreign ministers have discussed other global issues, in particular the Syrian conflict

    Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna.

    Report informs, during the meeting the head of the Russian diplomacy has informed the Iranian counterpart of yesterday's meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in Vienna with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.

    Ministers also discussed other global issues, in particular the Syrian conflict.

