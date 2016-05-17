Lavrov informed Zarif on meeting in Vienna on Karabakh settlement

https://report.az/storage/news/0dc688b9363156034b3e5ccd3d9955a3/a3e97c54-f64a-4fa4-948f-fd71aae7ce4f_292.jpg
Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict in Vienna.
Report informs, during the meeting the head of the Russian diplomacy has informed the Iranian counterpart of yesterday's meeting on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement in Vienna with the participation of the Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents.
Ministers also discussed other global issues, in particular the Syrian conflict.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author