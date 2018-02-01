Lavrov: I hope terms that Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers agreed upon, will be realized

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/93a9b88f16259ed34f16ee48038fd3bb/a8215a73-7b79-4083-9fec-0c399f178ec4_292.jpg

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ "I expect that in what the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia agreed upon, will be realized." Report informs, the Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said after the meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Italian foreign minister Angelino Alfano, commenting on the agreement to increase the OSCE observers’ mission on the contact line.

"We expect that the OSCE will be able to promptly put it into effect. I have heard doubts that if we increase the number, whether it will become a reason for perpetuating the conflict, but we must proceed from the fact that any resolution of any conflict should include steps to strengthen security", Lavrov said.