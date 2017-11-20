Lavrov: Existence of Karabakh conflict does not suit anyone

© Report/ Elshan Baba https://report.az/storage/news/f4cde2e533f88fcd9454679271e2df1f/bc22794e-ee22-4054-a261-1cd807b2f270_292.jpg

Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ / The existence of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict does not suit anyone, we need to look for solutions to this conflict. Report informs, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov said following the meeting with his Azerbaijani counterpart E. Mammadyarov.

"As mediators we will continue to seek ways to resolve it that suit everyone on the basis of what has already showed up during recent meetings”, - Lavrov said.