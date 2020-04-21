Lavrov: Current format on Karabakh settlement is effective

Currently, there is a document on the table that provides for a step-by-step solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report says, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during an online round table organized by the Gorchakov Fund, referring to the UN Security Council resolutions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

"The adopted resolutions are public documents approved amid hostilities and assumed, first of all, a complete cessation of hostilities and a transition to negotiations. They confirmed the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan. However, they also urged stopping the war and moving on to negotiations. Since then, negotiations have begun, and more than once. The format of the Baku-Yerevan talks, the Troika of OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, and the personal representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office have already been established. This format is effective and functional, which embodies the UN Security Council's demand to stop the war and start negotiating.

He once again recalled the Madrid agreements, documents prepared by the Russian side in 2010-11, the so-called Kazan principles, and projects distributed a year ago in Moscow at a meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia with the participation of the co-chairs, that are still on the agenda.

"These documents suggest moving towards a settlement based on a step-by-step approach, assuming at the first stage the solution of the most pressing problems, the liberation of several areas around Nagorno-Karabakh and the unblocking of transport, economic, and other communications. So, I believe that when we decide to sign these documents, it will be the first step in implementing the UN Security Council resolutions that demanded to stop the war and start negotiating. Now we need to agree, and this is exactly what we seek as co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group."