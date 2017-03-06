Lavrov: Both sides agreed in most aspects of Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/ Currently we are discussing two or three specific topics that are key to the final settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow after a meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

"We hope that the Karabakh conflict is amenable to settlement. The results of years of contacts, on the basis of which it was possible to develop a common understanding on key issues to be resolved, have proved it. They are security issues, first of all, it matters humanities, return of those areas, which are now are around Karabakh and are not controlled by Azerbaijan, it is a definition of Nagorno Karabakh’ status. Of course, without regard to the people who live there, it is a coordination of parameters of peacekeeping forces. The most aspects on final decision we have agreed, but two or three specific topics which are key to the final package is still under discussion. I will not dissemble, we are still far from being able to see a situation where the parties develop a common approach to these remaining issues", Sergei Lavrov said.