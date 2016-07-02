Lavrov and Steinmeier discussed the Karabakh conflict

https://report.az/storage/news/ecef33e04edaf57583cb7e7a99689476/1cf8d124-58ee-438a-b13c-a45b3f94bf45_292.jpg
Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and German foreign ministers have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.
Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, Sergei Lavrov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the prospects of promoting the Karabakh settlement based on results of the visit of German Minister as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Yerevan and Baku.
The parties also held discussions on settlement of Ukrainian crisis.
Şamil ƏlibəyliNews Author