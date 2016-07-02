 Top
    Lavrov and Steinmeier discussed the Karabakh conflict

    The foreign ministers discussed the prospects for advancing Karabakh settlement based on meetings of the presidents

    Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and German foreign ministers have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, Sergei Lavrov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the prospects of promoting the Karabakh settlement based on results of the visit of German Minister as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Yerevan and Baku.

    The parties also held discussions on settlement of Ukrainian crisis.

