Lavrov and Steinmeier discussed the Karabakh conflict

Baku. 2 July. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and German foreign ministers have discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Report informs referring to the Russian RIA Novosti, Sergei Lavrov and Frank-Walter Steinmeier discussed the prospects of promoting the Karabakh settlement based on results of the visit of German Minister as the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office in Yerevan and Baku.

The parties also held discussions on settlement of Ukrainian crisis.