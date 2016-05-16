 Top
    Close photo mode

    Lavrov and Kerry to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Vienna

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister: Today's main issue is Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh

    Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the US Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss situation in Syria, Ukraine and the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement at the meeting in Vienna on Monday.

    Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

    "Today's main issue is Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, but also Ukraine and bilateral relations", said Ryabkov, answering reporters' questions.

    Earlier, Lavrov said he intends to meet with Kerry in Vienna on Monday.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi