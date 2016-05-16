Lavrov and Kerry to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Vienna

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the US Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss situation in Syria, Ukraine and the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement at the meeting in Vienna on Monday.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.

"Today's main issue is Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, but also Ukraine and bilateral relations", said Ryabkov, answering reporters' questions.

Earlier, Lavrov said he intends to meet with Kerry in Vienna on Monday.