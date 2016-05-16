Lavrov and Kerry to discuss Nagorno-Karabakh settlement in Vienna

https://report.az/storage/news/5c143eec322d7020fee8db58c21b2725/7548eaaf-2fe6-4bce-9ca4-ca24c863fd2f_292.jpg
Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and the US Secretary of State John Kerry will discuss situation in Syria, Ukraine and the Nagorno-Karabakh settlement at the meeting in Vienna on Monday.
Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said.
"Today's main issue is Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, but also Ukraine and bilateral relations", said Ryabkov, answering reporters' questions.
Earlier, Lavrov said he intends to meet with Kerry in Vienna on Monday.
Sədrəddin İsmayılovNews Author