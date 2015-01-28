Launched campaign of 100,000 votes for Sargsyan's recognition as a war criminal

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ Working Group established under the Council of State Support to NGOs under the President of Azerbaijan, held a press conference.Report informs, the Chairman of the Working Group (WG), head of the public association Union of Youth Student Organizations of Azerbaijan Shahin Ismailov said that the decision was taken to conduct a campaign to collect signatures in connection with the events of January 20. He also added that the portal avaaz.org launched a campaign to collect signatures in connection with the events of January 20 and 100,000 votes for the recognition of Sargsyanas a criminal of war.There, information on criminal acts of the Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will be provided.

Sh.Ismailov also noted that the Working Group will continue such events: After that a campaign to collect signatures associated with Khojaly tragedy will start.

We cooperate with a number of reputable organizations.

Emphasis will be placed on improving the activity of citizens of foreign countries. It was distributed in Facebook.

The working group members are professionals. I hope that they will cope with the work.

Member of the Working Group Asif Askerov said, the campaigns will work together with the public, political organizations, Azerbaijanis living abroad:Although we do not expect to host international events, it is very important from the standpoint of lighting these issues.

The Working Group was established on January 19.