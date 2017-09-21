Latvian president: UN should contribute to protracted Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 21 September. REPORT.AZ/ Territorial integrity of independent states should be respected by all, and Russia is not an exception.

Report informs, President of Latvia Raimonds Vējonis said, speaking at the session of the 72nd General Assembly of the United Nations.

"The unprovoked aggression of Russia against its neighbors is a serious violation of the rules of international security. Responsibility must be introduced for violations of international law for any aggressor who initiates and supports conflicts”, Vējonis said.

The President of Latvia stressed that for his country the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and respect for its sovereignty and territorial integrity is one of the priorities.

The President of Latvia stressed that the UN, together with regional players, should contribute to the settlement of protracted conflicts in Nagorno-Karabakh, Transnistria, Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

In his speech, Raimonds Vejonis also touched on issues such as nuclear tests of North Korea, the use of chemical weapons in Syria, global terrorism and the need for reforms in United Nations.