Latvian FM: Latvia supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement

https://report.az/storage/news/42270ce3ea71bec72498263ca3d1da52/fee37f74-6c51-49c2-9e37-cdba6bc1a0b8_292.jpg
Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We support efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement."
Report informs, Latvian FM Edgars Rinkēvičs said at the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.
"It is important to carry out confidence-building measures between the parties and continue for further strengthening in the future," E.Rinkēvičs said.
Cəfər AğadadaşovNews Author