 Top
    Close photo mode

    Latvian FM: Latvia supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement

    'It is important to continue works for further strengthening of confidence-building'

    Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We support efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement."

    Report informs, Latvian FM Edgars Rinkēvičs said at the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

    "It is important to carry out confidence-building measures between the parties and continue for further strengthening in the future," E.Rinkēvičs said. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi