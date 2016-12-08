Latvian FM: Latvia supports OSCE Minsk Group efforts on Karabakh conflict settlement

Baku. 8 December. REPORT.AZ/ "We support efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict settlement."

Report informs, Latvian FM Edgars Rinkēvičs said at the 23rd session of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Hamburg.

"It is important to carry out confidence-building measures between the parties and continue for further strengthening in the future," E.Rinkēvičs said.