Latvian citizen apologizes to Azerbaijani government and people

A citizen of the Republic of Latvia, an employee of the travel agency IMPRO Travels, LTD, Harijs Egliens addressed a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs asking for a removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens who illegally visited the occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Report informs citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that in his letter, Harijs Egliens, noted that he travelled to Nagorno-Karabakh in October 2015 and he was unaware about the consequences of that visit. He underlined that this visit shall not give a meaning of disrespect for Republic of Azerbaijan and its people.

Harijs Egliens reaffirming his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations, expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

Expressing regrets for this visit Harijs Egliens mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the seized lands of Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, he attested that he would refrain from such visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in the future.

Harijs Egliens said that he intends to travel as a guide with a group of tourists on October 5 to Azerbaijan and asked for permission to visit our country.

Appeal by Harijs Egliens was considered and the decision was made to remove his name from the list.