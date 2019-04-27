Ambassador: Separate regions or cities of France cannot have their own diplomacy

It is important that France's position in OSCE MG is not put under question, French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte said speaking at a press conference.

Report informs citing Armenian media that, according to the ambassador, France's participation in the OSCE Minsk Group is an important achievement.

Answering the question about whether the cooperation between separate cities of France and Karabakh is possible, Jonathan Lacôte said that it is possible on the level of populations and such communication exists. "But separate regions or cities of France cannot have their own diplomacy. Diplomacy must be single and respond to the common rules of game," the diplomat said.