Kurds living in Azerbaijan ready to fight for territorial integrity of the country - STATEMENT

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ Kurdish cultural center "Ronahi" issued a statement in connection with the tension created on the contact line of troops on the night to April 2.

The statement sent to Report says that in contrast to the Armenians' widespread disinformation, the people of Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani Army have high morale and spirit of victory: "Regardless of ethnicity, religion and language, thousands of young people in the capital and regions of the state declare willingness to become martyrs in the battles for the homeland and participate in processions in the frontal region - Karabakh. As before, the people of Azerbaijan demonstrates the monolithic unity, united around the president.

Kurdish cultural center "Ronahi" supports internal and external policy of the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, and as all members of ethnic communities living in the country, strongly protest the occupation of Azerbaijani territories by Armenia.

We declare that we will never reconcile with the fact of occupation.

As in different periods of history, during the genocide and massacres committed by Armenians at the end of the 20th century against the Azerbaijanis, special cruelty has been taken also against the Kurds. Their homes were destroyed, and the Kurds expelled from territories where their ancestors lived.

We, the Kurds residing in the territory of Azerbaijan, strongly condemn the occupation policy of Armenia against Azerbaijan and ungrounded territorial claims of Armenians and the Armenian separatism, and once again declare our readiness to fight for the country's territorial integrity."