    Martyred Azerbaijani soldier buried in Lerik district - PHOTO

    Tricolor flag, wrapped around coffin, presented to family members

    Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ Killed soldier of Azerbaijani Armed Forces Tahirli Natig Namig has been buried in his native Almu village of Lerik district.

    Report informs, 19-year-old N.Tahirli, who drafted 7 months ago to the active military service by Nizami Mobilization and Conscription Department of Baku city , has heroically died as a result of ceasefire violation by Armenian armed forces on the contact line. He was shot by a sniper.

    According to the information, N.Tahirli showed heroism during April battles and received a certificate of honor.

    In the funeral ceremony, it was noted that Natig has always lived in the dream of becoming a soldier, even wanted to continue serving in the army after completing military service.

    Officials of the Defense Ministry and State Service for Mobilization and Conscription, MPs, representatives of the region Executive Power, members of the public attended the ceremony.

    After burying under drumfire sounds, the tricolor flag, wrapped around the coffin presented to his family members. 

