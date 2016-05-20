Khalaf Khalafov: 'International community except Armenia admit inadmissibility of preserving status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh'

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov has met with Anna Fotyga, Chairman of the European Parliament's Subcommittee on Security and Defense (SEDE), Poland's former Foreign Minister.

Report was told in the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in the meeting, exchange of views has been held on the current state of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Parliament and other European institutions, issues on the agenda, Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and negotiations on the conflict settlement.

Providing detailed information about the reforms, carried out in different areas in the country, realization of projects, contributing to the development of ensuring democracy and human rights as well as pardon decrees, signed by President Ilham Aliyev, Kh.Khalafov draw attention into Azerbaijan's interest in cooperation with the European organizations.

Touching upon the provocations committed by Armenian armed forces on the contact line of Armenian-Azerbaijani troops, attacks against Azerbaijani civilian population and objects, using heavy weapons, Kh.Khalafov stressed that international community except Armenia admit inadmissibility of preserving status quo in Nagorno-Karabakh and mentioned statements of the European Union in this regard.

Speaking about importance of peaceful settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the guest emphasized that Poland always supports territorial integrity of its friend countries and allies. She stated understanding difficult situation of Azerbaijani refugees and internally displaced persons as well as their rightful wishes to return to their native lands and noted to raise this question at parliamentary and other levels.