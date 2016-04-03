Kerry: US strongly condemns large-scale ceasefire violations along Nagorno-Karabakh Line of Contact

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States condemns in the strongest terms the large-scale ceasefire violations along the Nagorno-Karabakh Line of Contact, which have resulted in a number of reported casualties, including civilians", US Secretary of State John Kerry said, Report informs.

" We extend our condolences to all affected families. We urge the sides to show restraint, avoid further escalation, and strictly adhere to the ceasefire. The unstable situation on the ground demonstrates why the sides must enter into an immediate negotiation under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs on a comprehensive settlement of the conflict"- US Secretary of State said.



He reiterated that there is no military solution to the conflict. "As a co-chair country, the United States is firmly committed to working with the sides to reach a lasting and negotiated peace".