Kerim Veliyev: "International organizations are indifferent and have double standards approach towards resolution of Karabakh conflict”.

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/ "The Azerbaijani Army continues its preparations for the liberation of the occupied lands”.

Report informs, Deputy Minister of Defense for Personnel, Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev said.

According to him, regular trainings are being held for this, and the material-technical base of the Army is strengthened: "Although international organizations make different resolutions and decisions on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, they are indifferent and have double standards approach towards resolution of conflict. Therefore, we are continuing our preparations to liberate our lands from occupation. True, no one wants blood to shed. But we will be ready to liberate our lands from the moment of command of the Supreme Commander. "

Deputy Minister emphasized that the power and influence of the Azerbaijani state, as well as the Army, are increasing day by day:

"Parade on the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan once again confirmed this.

The parade was attended by secretaries of Security Councils from different countries, defense ministers, chiefs of General Staff, and deputy defense ministers. "