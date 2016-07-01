​Kasprzyk: Work on expansion of office is at the stage of elaboration

Baku. 1 July. REPORT.AZ/ Work on expansion of the office of Personal Representative of OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is in the process of elaboration.

Report informs citing the Armenian media, it was stated by the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk.

He said he could not give exact dates.

"The issue of expansion of the office is at the stage of elaboration. The office will expand when all adjustments are made. And they are still in the process", said Kasprzyk.

"I do not think it will take a lot of time ... It depends on the details," added the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office.

The agreement on extension of the office of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office was reached at the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian presidents in Vienna on 16 May.