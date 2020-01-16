Kasprzyk conducts ceasefire monitoring on LoC of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops

The ceasefire monitoring exercise on the Line of Contact was held in the territory of the Aghdam region under the mandate of Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on January 16.

Report says, citing the Defense Ministry, that the monitoring recorded no incidents.

Personal Representative Andrzej Kasprzyk, his field assistants Simon Tiller and Martin Schuster, carried out the monitoring exercise from the territory of Azerbaijan. Meanwhile, Personal Representative`s field assistants Ghenadie Petrica and Mihail Olaru conducted the monitoring exercise on the Azerbaijani territory occupied and controlled by the armed forces of Armenia.