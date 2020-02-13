Kasprzyk meets with Head of Karabakh's Azerbaijani community

Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk met with the Chairman of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tural Ganjaliyev, and community members.

Andrzej Kasprzyk congratulated community headty Tural Ganjaliyev on his election as a deputy in Khankandi constituency on February 9 in the early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan and wished him success.

Tural Ganjaliyev expressed his gratitude to the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office and stressed that owing to voters' support, he would continue to work as an elected official of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Ganjaliyev also stated readiness for inter-community contacts, expressed the desire of internally displaced persons to return to their lands, and intention to support efforts put forward in this context.