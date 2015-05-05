Kasprzyk: It's mportant the NK conflict resolution doesn't fade into the background due to events elsewhere

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ "It is important that the NK conflict resolution does not fade into the background due to events elsewhere."

Report informs, the Personal Representative of the OSCE, Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk said it in his interview with "Novosti Armenia". Commenting on the question on the international community paying proper attention to the “frozen conflicts”, A.Kasprzyk noted that the Chairperson-in-Office and the co-chairs, as well as the ministries of foreign affairs of all of the Minsk Group member states remain seized of the matter and are doing all they can to support the peaceful resolution of this conflict: "In 2014, three meetings were organised at the highest level by co-chair countries and every CiO regularly visits the region in support of this process. However, it is ultimately up to the sides to agree the content of the peace agreement, and all of the OSCE structures have been put in place to support the sides".

Speaking about the violation of the ceasefire on the contact line, A.Kasprzyk stressed that he is concerned by these reports: " Every casualty is a tragedy that can be avoided if the ceasefire is respected fully. The ceasefire is in force through the agreement reached between the parties and their political will. It is therefore the responsibility of the sides to ensure that their troops do not violate the ceasefire on the line of contact and the border".