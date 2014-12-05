​Kasprzyk honored for his work on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ The US and Russia honored the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman Andrzej Kasprzyk for his work on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Report informs, the co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group from the United States, James Warlick wrote about this on his Twitter page.

The award was presented on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial Council, which opened on December 4 in Basel, Switzerland.

Kasprzyk has acted as OSCE Chairman-in-office Personal Representative on Nagorno-Karabakh since January 1997.