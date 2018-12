Baku. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ The Personal Representative of the Chairperson- in-Office(OSCE)Andrzej Kasprzyk met with the First Deputy Defense Minister of Armenia David Tonoyan.

Report informs referring to the Armenian media, during a meeting in Yerevan on September 2 they discussed the situation on the contact line and Armenia-Azerbaijan border.

A. Kasprzyk expressed his concern about the recent increase in cases of ceasefire of violations.