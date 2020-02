The Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office has held the next ceasefire monitoring exercise on the LOC. Andrzej Kasprzyk and his field assistants checked the observance of ceasefire in Terter.

Report says, citing the Defense Ministry, that no incidents were recorded.

The OSCE regularly monitors the observance of the ceasefire between Azerbaijan and Armenia, parties to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.