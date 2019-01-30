Karasin: Meetings on Karabakh settlement must produce real effect

Baku. 30 January. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigoriy Karasin has discussed the Nagorno-Karabakh conflicy settlement at a meeting with Armenian Foreign Minister Zograb Mnatsakanyan in Yerevan.

Report informs citing Interfax that he said the parties hailed the meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and expressed wish for continuation of those meetings.

"The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are working on this. But there are new meetings ahead and, as I understand, these will be the meetings on different levels - on the level of the heads of states and on the level of foreign ministers. The meetings must be prepared well for them to be substantive, produce real effect and promote advancement," the Russian diplomat said.

He noted that it is important for the international situation around Karabakh conflict to be predictable and calm.

Speaking about the potential breakthrough in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister called it 'a very difficult question'.

"Everyone would like the progress to come soon. But it is necessary to be realists and rely on the common sense and the negotiations between the Armenian and Azerbaijani leadership mediated by the international community," the diplomat said.