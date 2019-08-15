Karabakh Armenians condemn Nikol Pashinyan's statements voiced in Khankandi

"Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan should not repeat the mistakes of his forerunner Serzh Sargsyan and speak on behalf of all Karabakh residents."

Report's local bureau informs that the statement came from the "Movement on restoration of Albanian autocephalous church and Turkic-Christian heritage" led by Karabakh Armenian Artur Agajanov.

The document was read out at the presentation of the 'All-Caucasus House' international nongovernmental peacekeeping organization.

The statement notes that 30 years later the call of 'miatsum' was again voiced at the rally held on a Khankandi square and this is unacceptable and leads to new tensions in the Karabakh conflict: "We must resolve the conflict jointly with Karabakh Azerbaijanis within the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan."

