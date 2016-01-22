Kamal Abdullayev: "Azerbaijan has potential to live together Armenian people as before"

Baku. 22 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We have Armenian citizens living in the country, and they will feel the need to live under the Azerbaijani laws in next future." Report informs, the State Counselor of the Republic of Azerbaijan on International Affairs, Multiculturalism and Religion Kamal Abdullayev stated speaking at the press conference Friday.

He said that the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict didn't loss a limit of peaceful settlement: "Not changing of course of the conflict is a result of respect of Azerbaijan to the world countries. We want to solve the issue peacefully. We do not have Armenian phobia. Azerbaijani society, as well dozens of people have the potential to live together as before."